Gas taxes rise again, making California have the highest gas prices in the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The gas tax in the state of California increased July 1 by .6 cents. The automatic increase is due to SB1 that was passed in 2017.

It raises the fuel excise tax each year, to help pay for road and bridge repairs, but critics question if that’s really what the money is being used for.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.267, one day after a run of seven increases in eight days ended with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 2.7 cents higher than one week ago, 7.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.172 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.04 since the start of the year to its highest amount since May 5, 2014, because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand because more people are driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The large price increase from one year ago is mainly the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

