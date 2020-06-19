Gaslamp District businesses move their operations outdoors to serve more customers and abide by regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses can apply for outdoor business permits starting Thursday on the City of San Diego’s Development Services website.

After the success of Little Italy’s “Al fresco” dining experience last weekend, other areas of the city are wanting to hold similar events.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in the Gaslamp District where some restaurants and bars have expanded operations onto the street to create more space.