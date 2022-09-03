Gaslamp foot traffic and county-wide accidents to skyrocket over Labor Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is on another Flex Alert Friday, Sept. 2 just as Labor Day festivities are meant to begin.

The expected rise in foot traffic raises concerns about how San Diegans are going to lower energy usage, per request of California ISO, while family and friends gather across the west coast.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Michael Trimble, executive director of the Gaslamp Association.

Travel means traffic over Labor Day weekend, and record high heat temperatures mean higher rates of breakdown on surface streets and highways alike.

The Auto Club estimates it will be called to rescue over 58,000 SoCal drivers over the holiday weekend.

(Below) KUSI’s was joined by Doug Shupe, spokesperson for the Auto Club, to talk about best practices for travelers this weekend and what to do in case of emergency.