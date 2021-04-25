Gaslamp Quarter Association responds to tragic shooting

GASLAMP (KUSI) – In symmetry with the country’s rise in mass shootings, another shooting took place locally on the night of April 22, in which a gunman killed one man and injured four others in a downtown shooting spree.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association is working with the San Diego Police Department daily to keep Gaslamp Quarter visitors safe.

Michael Trimble, President of the Gaslamp Quarter Association, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the recent shooting and what his organization is doing to combat the violence.