Gaslamp Quarter businesses debate adjusting to take-out only business model

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After months of revamping and adjusting operations to provide a safe and enjoyable outdoor dining experience, the restrictions of Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order is forcing most of the state back into lockdown.

Under the regional stay-at-home order, all dining, both indoor and outdoor, is banned.

The news comes as a major disappointment to restaurant owners and employees across the state, especially after months of constantly adjusting to new regulations to comply with the safety protocols.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited the Gaslamp District with details on how restaurants and businesses in that area are adapting to the regional stay-at-home order.

Unfortunately, some of the restaurants have decided they won’t be able to survive three weeks on solely take-out and delivery, and have closed up altogether. Others have already spent thousands of dollars on the creation of outdoor spaces for the ability to provide an enjoyable outdoor dining experience.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Michael Trimble of the Gaslamp Quarter Association to see what they are doing to incentivize San Diegans to continue coming to spend money in the area.