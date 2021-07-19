Gaslamp Quarter joins petition to save outdoor patios and fight unregulated street vendors

GASLAMP QUARTER (KUSI) – Ever since the Gaslamp Quarter reopened for business, it’s been one thing after another.

Along with the rise in violence, unregulated street vendors are taking over and the government has continued telling restaurants to take down outdoor patios.

The Gaslamp is now joining forces with Little Italy and the California Restaurant Association to save outdoor dining for another year, rooftops and all.

