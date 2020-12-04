Gaslamp Quarter prepares for more tough times after another lockdown expected

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Gaslamp Quarter is looking a lot different this year.

After months of adjusting to constantly changing government regulation amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Governor Newsom has announced stricter regulations are on the way.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday announced plans for a “regional stay-at-home order” that will be implemented in areas running low on intensive-care unit beds.

The order would be triggered when ICU bed availability in a select region falls below 15%. Although no region met that criteria as of Thursday, Newsom said the Southern California region could meet it in a matter of days.

Unlike the state’s four-tiered coronavirus monitoring system, which grades every county individually, the new stay-at-home order will apply more broadly to five “regions” in the state: Southern California, the Bay Area, the greater Sacramento area, Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

“The five regions that we have highlighted, most of these, four out of the five, we anticipate as early as the next day or two … that the greater Sacramento, Northern California regions, as well as San Joaquin Valley and Southern California region will have reached that 15% or less ICU capacity,” Newsom said. “The Bay Area may have a few extra days — our current projections suggest mid-, maybe late-December.”

To get local reaction to Newsom’s announcement, KUSI’s Dan Plante went to San Diego’s Gaslamp District where he spoke with Michael Trimble of the Gaslamp Association about what their restaurants and business are going to do to try and survive another lockdown.