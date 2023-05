Gator by the Bay crawfish festival brings food, music and fun to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, May 11, through Sunday, May 14, Gator by the Bay will take place at the Spanish Landing Park at N. Harbor Drive.

This crawfish festival features zydeco, blues and bluegrass music and lots of Cajun food.

