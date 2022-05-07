Gator By The Bay is bringing the most authentic Louisiana-themed festival to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s 19th annual Gator By The Bay is the largest, most authentic Louisiana-themed music and food festival this side of the bayou.

The festival would bring Louisiana culture to San Diego for four days, celebrating with food, music, and fun!

San Diego’s Mardi Gras in May festival is running from May 5th though the 8th at the Spanish Landing Park.

Peter Oliver, Producer of Gator By The Bay Music and Food Festival, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about the fun, four-day event.

For more information on the event visit: https://gatorbythebay.com/