Gavin Newsom blames federal judges for California’s out-of-control homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – San Diego homeless population has reached record highs. A quick visit to San Diego’s East Village, among other neighborhoods, and you will quickly realize the crisis has become out-of-control.

But in California, the problem is worse in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Governor Gavin Newsom this week gave an exclusive interview to the San Francisco Chronical where he tried to shift the blame for California’s worsening homelessness crisis to federal judges. Newsom said quote “Ultimately everyone is going to blame me for everything, but they need to be accountable as well! These judges are wrong on these overriding sweeping orders!”

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, published a video (below) explaining why he believes Newsom is wrong to blame federal judges for a problem he is responsible for. Furthermore, Newsom is backing 3 initiatives for the March 2024 ballot that he says will help him solve homelessness.

DeMaio says Reform California is leading a campaign to defeat all 3 of those initiatives.

NEWSOM’S BLAME GAME: In yet another sign he’s getting ready to run for President, Newsom is trying to shift the blame for his failure on homelessness to FEDERAL judges! Of course, that means he needs to run for President to appoint new federal judges, right? WATCH my response: pic.twitter.com/OW9lVUWOuX — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) August 31, 2023