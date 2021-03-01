Gavin Newsom posts Tik Tok inside a restaurant where indoor dining is banned

FRESNO (KUSI)- California is the last state to still have a large ban on indoor dining, and Governor Newsom is under fire once again for violating his own regulations.

Over the weekend, comedian George Lopez posted a Tik Tok video with Governor Newsom from inside the Fresno restaurant, Los Amigos.

Fresno is in the most restrictive purple tier, which does not allow for indoor dining.

In the video, Newsom and Lopez talk about where to find information about coronavirus vaccine eligibility in California.

A spokesperson for Newsom told Fox News that he was there to meet with restaurant owners who were receiving a relief grant.

Newsom responded to the heavy criticism saying that he didn’t eat inside the restaurant.

California Gubernatorial candidate and former Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, called Newsom out for continuing to “visit restaurants after he closes them down.”

“Do as I say, not as I do.” Gavin Newsom continues to visit restaurants after he closes them down. Sign the petition to recall him here: https://t.co/T4Ef0FRgNh https://t.co/VGdtd4IQSZ — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) February 28, 2021

Newsom was photographed inside the restaurant with a table full of plates and glasses.

Look at the table and decide for yourself. They were there for an hour. pic.twitter.com/1spIyiC4vT — CaliforniaGirlinaCaliforniaWorld (@PorscheCutie) February 28, 2021