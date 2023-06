Gavin Newsom proposes 28th Amendment to “help end our nation’s gun violence crisis”

Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to “help end our nation’s gun violence crisis.”

Newsom released a video outlining details of the proposal which included banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons, among other measures.

Newsom did not define what he believes to be an “assault weapon.”

NEW: I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation’s gun violence crisis. The American people are sick of Congress’ inaction. The 28th will enshrine 4 widely supported gun safety freedoms — while leaving the 2nd Amendment intact: 1)… pic.twitter.com/ZJ7fyfH0Cf — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2023