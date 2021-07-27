GC Dance Company is back to offering in-person classes

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI)- The GC Dance Company is back to offering in-person classes for kids. The dance studio has teams who just competed in nationals, with several of their teams winning the national title, as well as a bunch placing in the top 10.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with some of the dancers and got a chance to watch some of their performances on Good Morning San Diego.

GC Dance Company is also offering summer camps for kids ages six to sixteen. To register and learn more about what they offer, visit: https://www.gcdancecompany.com/