George Lopez Tacos have arrived in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – George Lopez–comedian, television and film actor, talk show host, author and restauranteur–today rolled out his delivery-only taquerias, through a partnership with virtual restaurant leader Nextbite. His “bad-ass” street tacos are now available in more than 80 locations nationwide, including San Diego.

“I’m excited for people across the country to have the chance to taste my favorite recipes delivered directly to their door,” said George Lopez. “I really love that Nextbite is helping small businesses like local family-owned restaurants bring in more revenue and thrive by fulfilling the orders for George Lopez Tacos,” he added.