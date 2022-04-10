Georgette Gómez leading in the 80th Assembly District special election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A special election took place this past week to fill former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez’s vacated seat as she resigned to head the California Labor Federation.

The special election resulted in no one candidate winning the majority of votes, which moves it into a runoff election in the June 7 primary election.

The election winner will serve the remainder of the term, ending in December.

As of April 7, results showed Democrat candidate Georgette Gómez had the most votes thus far over the other candidate, Democrat David Alvarez.

Gomez joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss updates with the election and her campaign.