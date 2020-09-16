Georgette Gomez shares her priorities as candidate for 53rd congressional district





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Georgette Gomez is running for the 53rd Congressional seat open following Susan Davis’ impending retirement.

Georgette’s priorities include Medicare for All, expanding affordable housing, reducing homelessness, investing in public transit and infrastructure, championing clean air and water, defending immigrants’ rights and fighting for more federal funding for San Diego communities.

San Diego City Council President said Congress is still failing to take action to help the American people and she is committed to helping San Diego families get through this crisis.

Gomez described on Good Morning San Diego how she took early action at the City Council to protect public health and support families, including recently passing paid sick leave for workers at large companies, support small businesses, and passing an eviction ban.