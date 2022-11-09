Georgia Senate race heads to runoff election in December

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Nation knew that Georgia’s Senate race was going to be a close call, but despite the state’s history of runoff elections, few expected the vote to be this close.

With 96% of the vote counted, the Dem. and Rep. candidates stood roughly .5% away from an all-out tie.

Now, the two will go head to head again on Dec. 6, when the state will hold a runoff election to decide who will take the deciding Senate seat.

Along with two impactful elations in Nevada and Arizona, this is one of the most impactful elections in the nation and could decide the fate of the Senate majority.