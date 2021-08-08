Georgie the chihuahua shakes for his fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Georgie is a 9-weeks-old chihuahua blend pup that currently weights 5 pounds, but estimated to weight 15-20 pounds.

He is already neutered and has one other sibling at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, where you can visit to see if you and Georgie are a match.

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Fernanda Lopez of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to present Georgie.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Current Animal Center happenings:

Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is a chance for you and your dog to participate in the 19th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon.

More than 70 surfing dogs will compete for Best in Surf while raising funds for orphan pets at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

To register visit animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon.