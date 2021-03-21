Get fit while getting paid: Mr. Bicep presents the Treadmill Desk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s common knowledge that sitting for extended periods of time has adverse effects on physical and mental health.

Multiply that by a year of a pandemic and some changes need to be made.

Bruce Pechman, also known as The Muscleman of Technology, or Mr. Bicep, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to showcase some expert ways people can work out while working from home.

The LifeSpan Fitness TR1200-DT7 Treadmill Desk starts at $1,299.

The AlertSeat’s price depends on size and options (adult large size is $147).