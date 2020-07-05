TV host’s story about survival and how he changed his mindset to success





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – He stars on HGTV’s hit show “Flip or Flop” but before that Steve Cederquist spent time in prison, was a drug addict, a gang member, and had a whole lot of crazy going on in his life.

Cederquist joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about his new book about his struggles through life and how he overcame adversity.

His new book is called “Get Out Alive: Surviving and Thriving After Drugs, Guns, Gangs, Dysfunction, and Crazy.”