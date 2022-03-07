Get ready for some spring-time fun at the Helen Wood Ward Animal Center for their Spring Tails event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in Rancho Santa Fe at the Helen Woodward Animal Center to talk ab0ut their Spring Tails program going on from Mar. 19 – May 8.

From 9:00am – 1:00pm you can encounter hands-on animal encounters with several spring-time species, an activity circuit including puzzles, matching, and catching, and several crafts to make and take home.

To book your personal Spring Tails adventure contact them at 858-756-4117 ext. 318 education@animalcenter.org