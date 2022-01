Get ready to hit the greens because the Farmers Insurance Open is a week away





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today marks exactly one week until The Farmers Insurance Open. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Torrey Pines Golf Course, to talk with Scott Bentley and Mike Metz about the upcoming event.

The Farmers Insurance Open starts Jan. 26 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.