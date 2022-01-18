Get ready to pay more for your utility bill, SDG&E is raising their rates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E is implementing new rates this month and for most average customers electricity will be going up 7.8% and gas will be going up nearly 25%.

On Jan. 11, 2022 SDG&E released an article titled “New Rates Took Effect Jan. 1, 2022” explaining the reasoning for raising the rates.

There is no ideal time to increase rates, especially now with inflation driving up the cost of goods and services across the board and putting more financial strain on working families. We constantly look for ways to make our operations more efficient and use a suite of tools to buy energy at the best possible prices for our customers. Even so, surging natural gas prices – along with the ongoing need to strengthen safety, reliability and sustainability and provide public benefit programs – are creating challenges.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, about what San Diegans can do to get lower electricity and gas rates.