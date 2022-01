Get ready to take a splash at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Anna Arancibia, Executive Director at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, about their headway on a new aquatic facility.

This new pool will offer swim lessons and water safety education to families and youth.

We are SO excited! Let the pool digging begin at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. 🚜 pic.twitter.com/GjbHzN1Dpk — YMCA San Diego (@YMCASanDiego) January 7, 2022