Get subsidized health care with Covered California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Under The American Rescue Plan Act starting May 1st (you can sign up beginning April 12th) no one in America can pay more than 8.5% of their 2021 income for their own health insurance (not insurance that you pay for thru your employer). The Federal Government will be subsidizing the cost thru Dec 2022.

Anyone can sign up, it’s a special Open Enrollment period and it ends Dec 31st, 2021. It is estimated that 3 million in CA will benefits from the new subsidy, according to Craig Gussin with Auerbach & Gussin Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.

It can only be bought thru Covered CA and if the plan you transfer to is with the same insurance company, any medical expenses you have incurred in 2021 will transfer to the new plan.

If you have collected unemployment in 2021, you could possible get a plan for $1 per month.

Covered CA is projecting that many consumers will save at least $500 per year. I have looked at the cost for a Silver plan at different ages and incomes. I have seen where some consumers would save over $12K per year (depending on their income, age and family size).

If you currently have a plan thru Covered CA and like it, they will automatically adjusts your cost as of May 1st. You don’t have to do anything.

The American Rescue Plan Act can be really confusing when you try to figure out what plan is best for you or your family, what your cost will actually be based on your 2021 projected income. Ask your health insurance agent to help you, that is what we are here for. It cost nothing to use us. We get paid from the insurance companies, just like the Dr and Hospitals do.