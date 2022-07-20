Get your best hat out and head down to the tracks for Opening Day at Del Mar





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetracks is this Friday and extravagant hats are expected!

Christine A. Moore, designer and owner of Christine A. Moore Millinery has been creating hats professionally for over twenty-five years.

Although Christine designs a wide range of hats, she is best known for her explosive racing styles for the Kentucky Derby, four of which have been in the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Christine joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney with some of her best hats, to talk more about the racetracks and how you can look your best!