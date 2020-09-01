“Get Your Head Out of the Cloud” anti-vaping campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Get Your Head Out of the Cloud” is a youth vaping awareness campaign from the American Lung Association and the Ad Council.

It is a wake-up call to parents and guardians about the facts of vaping and breaks down the barriers to ongoing and effective conversations with their children.

With stress being a key driver for kids to start vaping, and amidst a pandemic where those who smoke or vape are at a higher risk of more severe symptoms from COVID-19, now more than ever, it’s critically important to educate parents on how they can intervene and prevent their kids from vaping.

Pulmonologist and Cessation Expert Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos along with 17-year-old Teen Advocate, Former E-cigarette User and American Lung Association and PAVe Ambassador Phillip Fuhrman joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the campaign.