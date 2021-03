Getting ready for opening day with Padres broadcaster Jesse Agler

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For San Diego Padres opening day there will be some different voices over the microphone.

2021 will be the first year Ted Litner will not be a Padres broadcaster.

This year all 162 regular season padres games will be broadcasted by Jesse Agler and Tony Gwynn Jr.

Jesse Agler discussed the changes happening this year on Good Morning San Diego.