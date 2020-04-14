Getting the City of San Diego back on track following the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Councilmember Scott Sherman come on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the next steps of coming back to normalcy and getting the city back on track.

“It was certainly the right move for the Council to approve rent relief until May 31st, however it is important to remember that most landlords are mom and pop operations that have mortgages and bills of their own, said Sherman.”

Next, and probably most important is the upcoming budget talks, according to Sherman.

Scott Sherman said Councilmembers are already being pressured by special interest groups for exemptions, loop-holes, or special favors to benefit specific groups. It’s important for the City Council to come together and do what’s best for the city and protect core services first, said Sherman.