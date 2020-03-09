Getting the most from your high school students’ college visits





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A great way to know whether or not a college feels right than packing up the minivan or booking a flight and visiting campuses.

College counselor, Angelica Colon, and CEO, Dr. Cheryl Ward, from e3 Civic High stopped by Good Morning San Diego to discuss how to choose the schools to visit and how to get the most out of your child’s college tour.

Tips for a successful college tour:

– Cluster schools together. The more schools you see, the broader your perspective.

– Attend both the info session with an admissions staff person and a tour with a student

– If possible, attend when school is in session. See what the student body is like.

– Forget about getting “brownie points” for visiting schools. This is largely a myth. Go to the schools you most want to see and add one more within a 20-mile radius