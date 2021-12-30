Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty on 5 of 6 counts in sex trafficking case

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty for her role in a sex abuse scheme with fellow high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell has been convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking and enticing and transporting minors for abuse.

During the trial, over two dozen witnesses came forward including four women who say Maxwell helped Epstein sexually abuse them when they were teenagers.

She faces up to 70 years in prison.