GI Film Festival opens Tuesday at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “GI Film Festival” opens today at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 is Opening Night to the GI Film Festival San Diego at MOPA.

Tickets for Opening Night cost $25 for general admission and $20 for military, veterans or KPBS members. All tickets can be purchased online at GIFilmFestivalSD.org.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out talking to some of the filmmakers presenting their work this week.

She talked with Mark Pedri, Director, and Carrie McCarthy, Producer, of “Dear Sirs”. “Dear Sirs” is a 92-minute documentary feature that details horrifying experiences of POWs during World War II, and shines a light on the stigma around post-traumatic stress (PTS) and military mental health.

She also got to chat with Jodi Cilley, Founder and President of Film Consortium San Diego, and Benito Bautista, Producer of “A Long March”.

Lastly Jenny talked with filmmakers Scott Campbell, Director, and Aaron Neely, Film Subject, of “Down on the Ranch”.

“Dear Sirs” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cui3PnUmDcI”

“A Long March” https://gifilmfestivalsd.org/2022/movies/a-long-march/

“Down on the Ranch” https://vimeo.com/688714812

For more information visit: GIFilmFestivalSD.org