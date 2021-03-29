Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal set free

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A canal service provider says workers have successfully set free a colossal container ship that for nearly a week has been stuck sideways across the Suez Canal, one of the world’s most crucial arteries for trade.

Leth Agencies said the vessel had been refloated on Monday.

This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows the Ever Given cargo ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal Monday, March 29, 2021. Engineers on Monday “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that continues to block traffic through the Suez Canal, authorities said, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

Helped by the peak of high tide, a flotilla of tugboats managed to wrench the bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the sandy back of the crucial waterway, where it had been firmly lodged since last Tuesday.

