Gillispie School hosts 11th annual blood drive and bake sale helps the San Diego Blood Bank

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – Students at Gillispie School in La Jolla managed to raise four-thousand dollars and generate hundreds of pints of blood for the San Diego Blood Bank during the school’s annual blood drive.

The third grade class puts on the drive every year. The small but mighty group was awarded a check from the San Diego Blood Bank executive team Monday morning.

Each student spoke about why giving blood is important and thanked their school community for giving.

The blood drive and bake sale comes at at time when the blood bank is hurting for donations. The school blood drive started back in 2010 after a student’s younger sibling was in need.

Ms. Eric Hurley, 3rd Grade Teacher, is credited for keeping the blood drive going and keeping the students motivated to continue the good work.

Since the start, the school has been able to save one-thousand-240 people because of the amount of blood collected.

The 3rd Grade Class at Gillspie School raised $4000 and generated more than 420 pints of blood during their annual blood drive for the SD Blood Bank. @sdbloodbank @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/J8GIGM64Ou — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) March 9, 2020