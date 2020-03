Gina Grosso is using her viral video with Tatis Jr. to spread cancer awareness

Gina Grosso came to fame after a video went viral on sports platforms everywhere, showing her head being signed by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

So after fulfilling her goal of meeting the young shortstop, she is now starting a campaign called “Chemo_Graph” to spread positivity and show others how to have some fun when life throws you lemons.