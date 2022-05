Ginger Jeffries’ skydiving adventure at GoJump Oceanside

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dropping from the skies in a controlled environment — also known as skydiving — has been exploding in popularity in the United States lately.

The United States Parachute Association has reported that they have nearly 35,000 members.

Last year alone, they estimated that they made 3.3 million jumps.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries became one of the newest skydivers at GoJump Oceanside this past weekend.