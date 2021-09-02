Giorgio Kirylo slams Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for ‘trampling on our rights’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A partisan San Diego County Board of Supervisors has voted to adopt what is believed to be a first-in-the-nation policy of declaring COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis and adopt a series of recommendations to actively combat it.

In a 3-2 vote, all three Democrats, Nathan Fletcher, Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas voted yes.

But the vote came after an intense 15 hour meeting, where hundreds of San Diegans waited hours to give a two minute speech to the Board, voicing their opposition to the resolution.

Doctors, parents, kids, teachers, business owners all showed up to speak, only to be stereotyped as “anti-vaxxers” and being “right wing” by Supervisors Fletcher and Vargas.

San Diego resident Giorgio Kirylo, delivered a powerful speech where he began by slamming Supervisor Fletcher for “trampling on our rights,” telling him that it invalidates everything he once fought for as a United States Marine.

Kirylo also pointed out San Diego County is, “quite literally filled with warriors, and many are unwilling to be silenced any longer.” He continued to tell Fletcher, “your continual pontificating using your combat experience as a resume bullet for holding office, is lackluster and unbecoming. And men much more versed in leadership and tested in combat, have taken notice of you with disdain.”

Kirylo went on to say he is standing up for the many members of SDPD and SDFD that are unable to speak out, but are not willing to go along with the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. At the Board of Supervisors meeting, Kirylo told them, “your support network runs deeper than you know. And this county, and this country, do not fear. While your union and leadership may not have your back, we have your back.

Giorgio Kirylo joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards in studio to recap his speech, and explain more about why he decided it is now time to speak out.

Marine Giorgio Kirylo calls out @NathanFletcher saying, "what you are doing right now, trampling on our rights, invalidates everything you say you once fought for." Kirylo added that San Diego has deep support for SDPD and SDFD. Full Story: https://t.co/EWOpszX43h pic.twitter.com/N4NhXhokjb — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 1, 2021

RELATED STORY: Board of Supervisors vote 3-2 to make ‘COVID-19 misinformation’ a public health crisis