Girl Scout Cookie Season is now underway!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scout Cookie Season officially begins in San Diego on Sunday, Jan. 30, with pre-orders open online through girls’ personalized pages on the Cookie Finder app now.

This season, San Diego Girl Scout entrepreneurs will return to marketing cookies at safely socially distanced outdoor booths around the county that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting customers their favorite cookies. Booths begin February 11, 2022.

Other creative, contact-free ways local Girl Scouts are marketing their cookies include online for direct shipment, and through their personalized web pages on the Cookie Finder app.

Customers can download the Cookie Finder app to easily locate a source near them. Girl Scout Cookies will also be available on DoorDash within central San Diego beginning Jan. 30.

If you know a Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she will be marketing cookies in safe and socially distanced ways in person and online. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, go to sdgirlscouts.org/cookies to find a booth near you.

Junior Girl Scout from Troop 5857, Farris Hill, and the leader of Troop 5857, Rebekah Hill, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego to share what’s new in the world of selling cooking in 2022.