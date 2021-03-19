Girl Scouts announce they have extended cookie sales

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you missed the Girl Scouts this year, there’s good news.

After spending the pandemic promoting cookie sales in a no-contact or remote way, the Girl Scouts are now planning to extend their sales.

They will also host cookie booths outside stores and their homes, something that the Girl Scouts are very excited about.

One Girl Scout, Gabriella Ortega, spoke with KUSI News about her excitement to start selling cookies again.

To buy cookies, visit: www.sdgirlscouts.org/cookies