Girl Scouts get green light to host “standabouts” and sell cookies in-person

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scouts San Diego are now able to sell in-person with strict safety standards in place through “standabout” cookie booths outdoors on their own private property.

In a recent meeting with county health officials, Girl Scouts San Diego was commended for its safety-consciousness, due diligence, and maintenance of safety protocols.

The booths will use the same safety guidelines as farmers’ markets.

Cookies are still being sold using “Digital Cookie” online stores and through Grubhub.

Buy cookies here: www.sdgirlscouts.org.cookies

Carol Dedrich, Girl Scouts San Diego CEO, spoke with KUSI on the “standabout” cookie booths.