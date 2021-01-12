Girl Scouts go digital to sell cookies during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scout cookie season is upon us. The Girl Scouts are adapting to make the fundraiser safe and successful.

Girl Scouts San Diego CEO, Carol Dedrich, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new online platform and that Grubhub can deliver cookies to your door.

This year’s cookie lineup includes traditional favorites Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Samoas, Lemon-Ups, S’mores and Gluten-Free Toffee-tastic.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Girl Scouts began taking pre-orders from their friends and families via the Digital Cookie online platform. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, cookies will be widely available online for the public.

For more information on the Girl Scouts cookie program, visit sdgirlscouts.org/cookies.