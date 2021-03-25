Girl Scouts Operation Thin Mint celebrates 20 years

Girl Scouts Operation Thin Mint is celebrating twenty years of sending cookies to troops overseas. Over the 19 years San Diego has sent 3.25 million plus packages to all branches of the military. This year they hope to send 200,000 more. In addition to packages of cookies the Girl Scouts also hand write thank you cards and notes to lift the spirits of our troops. Starting April 1st, the Midway Museum will have an exhibit showing the history of the Operation Thin Mint program. They will also be offering free admission to any Girl Scout in uniform for the month. You can donate by buying a box or simply by adding a dollar to your order. Cookie season runs through April 18th.

Chatting about Operation Thin Mint this morning with our @sdgirlscouts Cookie season goes through April 18th and this is the 20th year for Operation Thin Mint, where they send cookies to our military. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/3cCN6TT6AD — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) March 24, 2021