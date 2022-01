Girls Basketball: Bishop’s 74, Carlsbad 62

A battle indeed at the Public vs. Private school showcase out at Cathedral Catholic!

Bishop’s and Carlsbad facing off, with Bishop’s Angie Robles showing out dropping a whole 34 points!

Carlsbad’s Madison Huhn right there with her, making a huge impact with 32 points!

Bishop’s goes on to edge out Carlsbad winning 74-62.