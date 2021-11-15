Girls Basketball San Diego Tip Off Classic: La Jolla Country Day 58, Cathedral Catholic 35

San Diego Tip Off Classic! The preseason tourney takes us to La Jolla Country Day and their new standout transfer and UCLA committ Jada Williams facing off with Cathedral’s UConn committ Isuneh “Ice” Brady…

Ice Brady gets us started with this bucket from behind the arc right here.. she is just too smooth with it..

Then it’s Jada Williams showing us why she has an inked deal with Spaulding.. she goes off.. letting no one get in the way of her landing the 3..

And it’s miss williams again.. showing us why she is one of the top ranked players in the country..with the spin move inside the paint. La Jolla Country Day has a good one.. she drops 18 points tonight!

La Jolla Country day winning the preseason matchup 58-35