Girls in Scouts BSA dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the Stay at Home Quarantine, the Scouts BSA have been very creative to continue scouting by staying active with weekly Zoom meetings, working on Merit Badges, and event troop leadership elections where the scouts voted live via Google Documents.

This coming weekend they’re having a “Virtual Campout.” The scouts will be camping with their families in their own backyards and communicating via Zoom.

Troop 1667 were the first all girl troop to start in San Diego in 2019 and continue to thrive in the program.

Katrina and Leo Guseman are both young scouts and joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how they are adjusting during COVID-19.