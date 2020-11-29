Girls Inspiring Real Leadership in Steam virtual conference preview

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 6th annual Girls Inspiring Real Leadership in Steam (GIRLS) virtual Conference is on December 5th.

This year our theme is PRESS ON to encourage and empower girls to adapt to anything new and press on even in difficult situations.

Young women from 6th-12th grades are invited to listen to a selected group of female speakers.

“We are aiming to inspire young girls to pursue careers and leadership in STEAM. Our goal is to provide young women with enough confidence and resources to fulfill their passions and make a difference,” according to organizers.

Eastlake High School Senior, Mak Gonzalez, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the conference.