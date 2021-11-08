Girls Volleyball Division 1 Championship: Carlsbad 3, Rancho Bernardo 0





The Division 1 Championship Game taking place at Cathedral.. Rancho Bernardo and Carlsbad facing off!

Carlsbad’s Jordan Stevens sets Cayla Payne for the nice kill! She goes on to notch 9 kills.

Then we have RB serving it to Carlsbad and the Lancers get a good jump on it but it is denied! Rancho Bernardo’s Hannah Jonick comes up with the clutch block! Nice defense!

Then RB’s Emily Ho with the slick dig, she keeps it alive for Rancho.. but Carlsbad’s Jordan Stevens again sets Rylee Shulz and she just absolutely nails the kill for the Lancers!

Carlsbad takes this one in 3!

Carlsbad are your Division 1 Champs!