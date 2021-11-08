Girls Volleyball Open Division Championship: Cathedral Catholic 3, La Costa Canyon 0

Open Division Championship takes us to a La Costa Canyon and Cathedral Catholic battle!

We get things rolling with LCC serving it over to Cathedral.. and Faith Tyson sets Julia Blyashov showing out with the big kill!

Then Cathedral in the mix again.. Faith Tyson again sets middle Ryliegh Patterson.. she lays one down for the Dons!

Then it’s LCC’s Sienna Kotsay setting Tiana Owens.. Owens gets the sneaky lob past Cathedral!

Cathedral goes on to get it done in 3!