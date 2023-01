Girls Water Polo: Clairemont 8, La Jolla 7

A wild game between Clairemont and La Jolla in girls water polo.

This one was back and forth, and in the final few minutes, La Jolla scored 2 goals to tie things up at 7 and force overtime.

In overtime, Clairemont’s Kylie Sagastume scored an impressive goal and that would be all they would need.

The Chieftains win the big game 8-7 in overtime.