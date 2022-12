Give From Your Heart Holiday Gift Drive benefits kids in foster care

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Give From Your Heart Holiday Gift Drive will benefit Promises 2 Kids this holiday season.

The gift drive is coming to an end the week of Monday, Dec. 19.

Director of PR and Marketing Faye Luepton joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon to discuss what donations are needed most and how the community can pitch in.